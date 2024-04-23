Source: Flyers, Fedotov agree to terms on contract extension

When Ivan Fedotov finally arrived to the Flyers three and a half weeks ago, he hoped it was the start of a "long time together."

It looks like they'll be together for at least the next two years.

The Flyers and Fedotov agreed to a two-year, $6.5 million contract extension, a source confirmed Tuesday. The deal has an average annual value of $3.25 million.

TSN's Darren Dreger and The Fourth Period's Anthony Di Marco first reported the news.

After a long and difficult journey, the 27-year-old Fedotov joined the Flyers at the end of March. He appeared in three games (one start), recording a 4.95 goals-against average and an .811 save percentage.

The 2015 seventh-round draft pick signed his one-year entry-level contract with the Flyers in May 2022, signaling his plan to come to North America and compete for a roster spot. But not even two months later, he was suddenly detained for allegedly evading military service in his home country of Russia.

