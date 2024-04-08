Trending
Flyers blog

Flyers mascot Gritty unimpressed by ‘mid' solar eclipse

Gritty felt the eclipse did not live up to the hype

By Jordan Hall

Share

It was a total solar eclipse.

But to Gritty, it was a total bummer.

The Flyers' mascot did not seem impressed Monday by the moon passing between the sun and Earth. In parts of the Delaware Valley, the weather conditions were overcast, causing visibility issues for those wanting to watch the eclipse.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Gritty was one on those people. He even did what was asked, having his safety glasses in hand.

He didn't need them, though, calling the eclipse "mid," a term the kids say when something is average or disappointing.

Sorry, Gritty. There's always next eclipse.

NHL

Flyers news 2 hours ago

Flyers sign 6-foot-4 Swedish winger for next season

Flyers Videos 5 hours ago

Flyers another Philly team suffering from late-season collapse

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Flyers blog
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us