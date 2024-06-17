Flyers preseason schedule has most games since 2019-20

The Flyers will be busy as they make roster decisions ahead of their 2024-25 regular-season opener.

The team's preseason schedule consists of seven games in 12 days. The seven games are the most the Flyers have had in the preseason since 2019-20, when they also played seven, including an overseas loss to Lausanne HC.

John Tortorella's club will open the exhibition slate Sunday, Sept. 22, when it visits the Capitals. It'll wrap things up Thursday, Oct. 3, at home against the Devils.

The Flyers will start training camp in September. It marks Year 3 under Tortorella and the second season for general manager Danny Briere and president of hockey operations Keith Jones.

The regular-season schedule should be announced later this month or in early July.

Below is the Flyers' 2024-25 preseason schedule. The broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

• Sunday, Sept. 22 — at Capitals (3 p.m. ET)

• Monday, Sept. 23 — at Canadiens (7 p.m. ET)

• Thursday, Sept. 26 — vs. Islanders (7 p.m. ET)

• Saturday, Sept. 28 — vs. Bruins (7 p.m. ET)

• Monday, Sept. 30 — at Islanders (7 p.m. ET)

• Tuesday, Oct. 1 — at Bruins (7 p.m. ET)

• Thursday, Oct. 3 — vs. Devils (7 p.m. ET)

