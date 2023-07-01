Trending
Briere makes another addition up front as Flyers sign Hathaway

The move wrapped up Flyers' Day 1 of free agency

By Jordan Hall

Danny Briere wasn't quite done.

The Flyers' general manager capped off his work on Day 1 of NHL free agency by signing the tough-to-play-against winger Garnet Hathaway.

The club inked the 31-year-old Saturday night to a two-year, $4.75 million contract. The deal has an annual cap hit of $2.375 million.

Hathaway had long been a pest to the Flyers. And the opponent he has scored against the most? The Flyers, with 11 points (five goals, six assists).

Last season, the Presidents' Trophy-winning Bruins acquired him in a February trade with the Capitals.

In 2021-22 with Washington, he put up career highs in goals (14), assists (12), plus-minus (plus-19) and minutes per game (13:23).

Hathaway has played in 31 career playoff games. The Flyers will look for him to provide depth and help their younger forwards in various ways.

For more on the Flyers' Day 1 of free agency, click here.

