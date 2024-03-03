Flyers sign one of their top prospects to entry-level contract

Denver Barkey, the Flyers' top scoring prospect this season, signed his three-year entry-level deal Sunday.

The contract begins next season. Barkey, a product of the OHL's London Knights, doesn't turn 19 years old until April. The 5-foot-9, 155-pound forward might play a fourth and final junior season next year, but could push to turn pro.

Barkey has put up 87 points (31 goals, 56 assists) and a plus-38 rating in 56 games this season for a London team that leads the OHL with 90 points (43-13-4). His teammate Oliver Bonk, a fellow Flyers prospect, has also had a breakout year with the Knights. After signing his ELC last August, the 19-year-old defenseman has recorded 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists) and a plus-23 mark in 52 games.

Barkey was selected by the Flyers in the third round of the 2023 NHL draft at 95th overall. Interestingly, Patrick Sharp was drafted at the same exact pick by the Flyers in 2001. He went on to win three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks.

Sharp is now a special advisor to the Flyers' hockey operations. He told Barkey about their identical draft slot.

"We've kind of had a tighter bond ever since," Barkey said last September at the Flyers' rookie training camp. "He's obviously a knowledgeable guy and someone that I listen to.

"He's got a really cool story. Leaning on him when it comes to advice, and I know he had his struggles in his early years, so leaning on him for advice and things like that has been huge."

Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey, @LondonKnights teammates, chat with Patrick Sharp at Flyers rookie camp. pic.twitter.com/1Om499oiPf — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) September 14, 2023

Barkey impressed the Flyers in two rookie games last September against the Rangers. He has a real knack for the puck and the Flyers love his engine.

With 10 total picks in last summer's draft, the Flyers took five forwards. Barkey was their second one after No. 7 overall selection Matvei Michkov.

"Barkey's a really exciting player," Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr said at the draft. "He's undersized obviously, but he has all the traits to make it for a small player with his skill and high compete and the motor."

