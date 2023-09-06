Frost gets his new contract after leading Flyers in scoring since Jan. 1

Morgan Frost, the Flyers' final restricted free agent of the offseason, signed a new two-year, $4.2 million contract Thursday.

The deal has an average annual value of $2.1 million. Frost will remain an RFA when the contract expires.

On a prove-it one-year deal last season, Frost answered the bell in his first crack at a full NHL body of work. From when the calendar turned to 2023, the 24-year-old center led the Flyers in scoring with 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) over 45 games. Twenty-eight of the points came at even strength.

For some context on Frost's second-half strides, Alex DeBrincat had 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 46 games since Jan. 1. Nineteen of his points came at even strength. The 25-year-old winger signed a four-year, $31.5 million contract with the Red Wings in July.

Frost finished the season with 19 goals and 27 assists in 81 games. The 2017 first-round draft pick ranked fourth on the Flyers with 46 points, 41 of which came at even strength, the most on the club.

"Just on a personal level, I’m pretty proud of the way I handled things this year," he said at his end-of-the-season press conference in April. "Still, I think I could have been a lot better and could have done a lot of things better. I think I still have a tremendous amount of room for improvement. I did say it was the biggest year of my life. I think I’m probably going to say that every year that I play in this league."

In his first season with the Flyers, John Tortorella had consistently challenged Frost to show his offensive strengths for him to gain more ice time. After Frost scored a pair of goals and played 20:40 minutes in a 3-2 win during late March, the head coach praised Frost's overall improvement.

"Positioning, body position, battles — just a 200-foot player," Tortorella said. "We know he has skill. We need to keep on seeing the skill. But for a coach to put a player on the ice that he’s still not sure of, that other stuff has to be sound. And I think he has really improved there."

The Flyers will now ask Frost to show them more as they hope to further solidify a foundation for their rebuild.

"I just want to keep getting better and improving," Frost said. "I think I can be a real difference-maker going forward."

