Attard inks new deal; Flyers make depth signing on defense

VOORHEES, N.J. — Danny Briere crossed a restricted free agent off of his to-do list Wednesday.

The Flyers signed Ronnie Attard to a new two-year, $1.7 million contract. The deal is a two-way contract in Year 1 and a one-way contract in Year 2, while the average annual value of it is $850,000.

The 24-year-old defenseman will be an RFA again when his deal expires.

Attard played two games for the Flyers last season and 15 for them in 2021-22. With AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley last season, he led all Phantoms defensemen in goals (12) and points (32).

Noah Cates, Morgan Frost, Cam York and Olle Lycksell are the Flyers' other RFAs in line for new contracts.

The Flyers also added a defenseman Wednesday from the free-agent market. They signed Victor Mete to a one-year, two-way, $775,000 contract.

The 25-year-old played 11 games last season for the Maple Leafs. He recorded two assists and a plus-3 rating in 13:04 minutes per game.

Between stints with the Canadiens, Senators and Maple Leafs, Mete has 247 career NHL games on his résumé. The 5-foot-9, 187-pound lefty shot set career highs in games (71), points (13) and plus-minus (plus-17) with Montreal in 2018-19.