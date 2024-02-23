Konecny exits practice, Foerster hopeful to return for Flyers vs. Rangers

VOORHEES, N.J. — Travis Konecny left practice Friday with an undisclosed issue.

The Flyers' leading scorer appeared to be in discomfort on the bench as he was checked by club personnel before walking to the locker room under his own power. He did not return as the team moved to the adjacent rink at Flyers Training Center for the second half of practice.

John Tortorella did not have an update on Konecny after practice.

"I have not talked to the trainers, no," the head coach said.

The best-case scenario for the Flyers would be that Konecny and the staff were erring on the side of caution, deciding to not push it before a back-to-back set. The Flyers host the first-place Rangers on Saturday (3 p.m. ET/ABC) before heading to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET/TNT).

The Flyers' 2024 All-Star has yet to miss a game this season, has a team-high 27 goals and is on pace for a career-high 39. Konecny also leads the Flyers with 54 points and is first among the team's forwards with a plus-15 rating.

"I think his inner confidence has grown that he can be a great player; not a good player, that he can be a great player," Tortorella said in December. "And that he can put some people on his shoulders and carry."

After practicing in non-contact fashion Monday and Tuesday, Tyson Foerster was a full participant Thursday. He said he's hopeful to return Saturday against New York after missing the last four games with a right foot injury.

The rookie winger blocked a shot 13 days ago in the Flyers' 3-2 win over the Kraken.

"It hurt," Foerster said Thursday, "but rehabbed it and feel pretty good now."

The 22-year-old has arguably the best shot on the team and has been very reliable in his 200-foot play.

"I have missed him on the bench," Tortorella said Thursday. "Not just on a line, I was able use him right wing, left wing, playing 11 [forwards] and seven [defensemen] — in a lot of different ways that I'd never thought I'd feel comfortable with at such a young age that he is.

"It's going to be very important that he'd be a big part of this as we go through this stretch run and he'll end up playing a big part in it."

