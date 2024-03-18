Wayne Simmonds announces retirement, Flyers to honor him April 13

Wayne Simmonds, a beloved former Flyer who personified the city's toughness and loyalty, will be honored by the organization April 13 before the team's game against the Devils.

The 35-year-old power forward officially announced his retirement Monday. He'll sign a one-day contract with the Flyers and be saluted at the Wells Fargo Center.

"It's hard to describe my emotions on a day like this, but one of my very first thoughts as I look back is my life in Philadelphia and playing for the Flyers,” Simmonds said in a statement released by the team. “Taking the ice in a Flyers sweater is a special feeling and it's one that I'm truly proud of. The history of this franchise and standard of being a Flyer that was set is unique and one that I hold in the highest regard.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Perhaps the biggest reason for that is the way the fans embrace this team. It was a thrill to play for you all these years, and you mean so much to me. I'd like to thank Dan Hilferty, Keith Jones and Danny Briere for making this a special day and the fans for all their support throughout the years for me and my family."

Simmonds scored 203 goals in parts of eight seasons with the Flyers and became a fan favorite.

Wayne Simmonds' body went through hell because of the way he played in Philadelphia. He admitted it cut his career short, but he wouldn't do it any other way.



He joked that he gave it his all in Philly, even his teeth. He smiled. — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 18, 2024

(More coming...)

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube