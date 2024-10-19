PHILADELPHIA, PA – FEBRUARY 04: Exterior view of the Wells Fargo Center before a college basketball game between the Providence Friars and the Villanova Wildcats on February 4, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Heading down to Wells Fargo Center to catch a Flyers or Sixers game?

Here's an updated look at the bag policy for the 2024-25 seasons, which can be viewed on the venue's website:

Wells Fargo Center will allow bags inside the venue in accordance with league and event guidelines and best security practices. We now have bag entry locations at the Broad Street Entrance, the 11th Street entrance and the NEW Premium Entrance. These locations allow for bags that are larger than 4.5” x 6.5” and smaller than 14”x14”x6” to be X-Ray screened and permitted into the venue for both Flyers and Sixers games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Permitted: Hand clutches, wristlets and small purses that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" (Will not require X-Ray screening but are still subject to security inspection.)

Restricted: Backpacks, suitcases and large multicompartment bags. (Lockers are available for prohibited bags on the 11th Street side of the venue. They are limited and subject to availability.)

Exceptions for medical bags are are follows: Equipment bag and Parental bag smaller than 14" x 14" x 6" (All exceptions must go through X-Ray screening at time of entry.)

Rules are subject to change per family show and concerts depending on individual tour policies*

Wells Fargo Center reserves the right to refuse items which may cause a danger or disruption to the event or to other guests, or which are in breach of building policies and/or the list of prohibited items.

Prohibited items

•Vape pens - cigarettes/cigars - lighters - matches

•Weapons – guns – knives – chains – tasers – firearms

•Self defense sprays – mace – pepper spray

•Explosives – fireworks – ammunition

•Fuels – torches – lighter fluid

•Hazardous items – chemicals – paint thinners

•Brass knuckles – black jacks – martial arts weapons

•Bats – billy clubs – night sticks – kubatons – spikes

•Tools

•Razor type blades – box cutters – scissors

•Projectiles – frisbees – beach balls – balloons

•Alcohol – illegal drugs – drug paraphernalia

•Drones (UASUnmanned Aircraft Systems) or other aircraft

•Laser pointers – items intended to create optical distraction

•Aerosol cans or noisemaking devices – whistles – foghorns/air •horns, plastic airhorns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos

•Hoverboards and skateboards

•Video and audio recording devices (see separate camera policy)

•Sealed packages of any kind – wrapped gifts

•Selfie sticks or telescopic devices – tripods – poles

•Pets (other than service animals or service animals in training)

•Attire that conceals identity**

•Large banners, signs and flags.

•Outside food and beverage (except baby food and medically necessary items)

•Coolers, hydration packs, cans or any metal beverage container (plastic refillable water bottles are allowed in but must be empty)

•Any other items deemed inappropriate by arena personnel

•Large, golf-type umbrellas (collapsible and folding umbrellas are permitted)

**Exceptions are made for medical and religious purposes, after proper inspection. Wells Fargo Center will not check or store any of the items listed above.

Camera policy

Items that are not permitted:

•Video and audio recording devices

•Professional equipment, detachable lenses or lenses longer than 2.5"

•GoPros and contour cameras

•Monopods, tripods and selfie sticks

Signs, banners, posters and flag policy

Wells Fargo Center welcomes guests to bring these items into the arena as long as they do not disrupt the viewing experience for other guests. Items:

•May not be larger than 11" x 17"

•May not be attached to a stick/pole

•Must be constructed of paper, paperboard or cloth

•May not obstruct any sponsor or building signage

•May not be attached to or hung, taped or draped over any part of the building

•May not be political, ideological or commercial in nature, as determined by the staff

•May not be constructed or displayed in a manner that obstructs the view of other guests, interrupts the experience of other guests or creates a safety hazard

•Must be in good taste and event appropriate

Guests of the Wells Fargo Center are also subject to the Wells Fargo Center Code of Conduct, NBA Fan Code of Conduct as well as the NHL Fan Code of Conduct.