Paris Olympics Day 14 in pictures

Highlights from day 14 of competition in Paris, including climbing, wrestling, track and field, and golf.

Sha'Carri Richardson crosses the finish line to win ahead of Jamaica's Tia Clayton in the women's 4x100m relay final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 9, 2024 (Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain's midfielder #10 Alex Baena celebrates with Spain's defender #17 Sergio Gomez scoring his team's third goal in the men's gold medal final football match between France and Spain during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Parc des Princes in Paris on August 9, 2024. Spain would go on to win the match and capture the gold medal. (Photo by Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain's forward #09 Salma Paralluelo fights for the ball with Germany's defender #03 Kathrin Hendrich in the women's bronze medal football match between Spain and Germany during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Lyon Stadium in Lyon on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Olivier Chassignole/AFP via Getty Images)

A'Ja Wilson #9 of Team United States goes up for a basket past Ezi Magbegor #13 of Team Australia during a Women's semifinal match between Team United States and Team Australia on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 9, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Team United States Athletes celebrate after winning a Men's Bronze Medal Match between Team Italy and Team United States on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris Arena on August 9, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Luca Cupido of USA controls the ball during the Water polo Men's Semi-Final match between Serbia and United States of America on Day 14 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 9, 2024 in Nanterre, France. Team USA would go on to lose the match 10-6. (Photo by Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Lithuania's, Dominika Banevi known as Nicka, competes in the Women's Breaking dance Round robin of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris, on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images)

Rose Zhang competes during round 3 of the women's golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Colin Duffy competes in the men's sport climbing lead final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Le Bourget on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images )

Kyle Douglas Dake of Team United States and Yones Emamichoghaei compete during the Men’s Freestyle 74kg 1/4 Final match on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champs-de-Mars Arena on August 9, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Carlos Arevalo and Rodrigo Germade of Team Spain compete during the Mens Kayak Double 500m Final A on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)