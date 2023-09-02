5 winners, losers from Premier League's 2023 summer transfer window

The Premier League spent a record-breaking 2.44 billion pounds ($3 billion) during the 2023 summer transfer window. Naturally, there is some analyzing to do.

Last year's total summer spending in the league came out to 2.14 billion pounds, but at least this year's new figure could be offset by a record 1.36 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) generated through sales.

Teams like Chelsea and Arsenal bumped that number by splurging over 100 million pounds on just one player (Moises Caicedo, Declan Rice), with others like Manchester City and Manchester United nearing the triple-digit purchases (Josko Gvardiol, Rasmus Hojlund).

There aren't crystal clear winners or losers yet given the incomings need time to jell and the outgoings may be regretted, but these five teams' business stood out:

* Note: All transfer figures via FootballTransfers and noted in pounds

Winner: Bournemouth

New owners, new me? Bournemouth were taken over last season by Las Vegas Knights owner Bill Foley, with actor Michael B. Jordan as a notable co-owner. The Cherries spent over 113 million pounds this window while making just one sale worth 1.5 million pounds. Youth emerged as the prevalent theme from their nine signings, with two of them being on loan.

Players like Luis Sinisterra and USMNT captain Tyler Adams are Premier League proven who can take the team a few spots up the ladder. Then there are intriguing youngsters in Alex Scott, Hamed Traore and Romain Favre, with left back Milos Kerkez turning down Champions League football at Lazio to go to the south coast of England. Talk about a decision.

Don't expect Bournemouth to make a stable push this season, but new manager Andoni Iraola has a fun squad at his disposal that could soon break their club-high record of finishing in 9th.

Loser: Chelsea

Once you've spent one billion pounds in a three-window span, the expectation should be a league title. Chelsea have checked the spending box under American owner Todd Boehly, but the play on the pitch is mid-table caliber.

That adds up considering Chelsea finished 12th last season, so new manager Mauricio Pochettino has quite the task at hand. The squad is ridiculously bloated with no European competition this season, and players like Caicedo, who went for 115 million pounds when he's worth around 70 to 80 million, is operating out of an optimal position.

The squad planning is chaotic and it doesn't help that the results on the pitch are not flourishing. Of course, time is on the players' sides given their youth and eight-year contracts. But patience might not be.

Winner: Tottenham

From playing with five at the back and still conceding goals for fun to a possession-based system has been a fruitful 360 for Tottenham. New manager Ange Postecoglou is implementing his ways from his time at Celtic, and it's making Spurs a tougher team to stop.

A key reason why involves Harry Kane finally leaving for a bigger club in Bayern Munich in Germany. Tottenham let him go for 86.6 million pounds, but revamped other positions with more quality. In this inflated market, James Maddison for 40 million pounds from Leicester City may be one of the bargains of the summer. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario seems promising and Manor Solomon on a free transfer is another solid pickup following his short time at fellow London club Fulham.

Time will tell how winger Brennan Johnson fares after costing 47.5 million pounds from Nottingham Forest, along with Pedro Porro's 40 million fee despite being shaky defensively, but Spurs fans finally have some things to be excited about.

Loser: Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side made four signings this summer, and all are midfielders: Dominik Szoboszlai (60 million), Alexis Mac Allister (35 million not including add-ons), Ryan Gravenberch (35 million) and Wataru Endo (16.2 million). It may not seem bad on paper, but the fits feel loose on the pitch.

Szoboszlai is more of a No. 10 who needs defensive polishing in a 4-3-3; Mac Allister is superb at linking play but is too light to play as a No. 6; Gravenberch used to be highly rated but has numerous questions to answer after failing at Bayern; and Endo, 30, is not a long-term option for a team looking to contend now.

Not only that but Liverpool sold Fabinho to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad and didn't properly replace him. The club may feel confident in youngster Stefan Bajcetic in the lone six role, but that's a lot of pressure to place on a 18 year old. Add their lack of defensive reinforcements, don't be surprised if Liverpool end up in many high-scoring affairs this season.

Winner: West Ham

Losing Declan Rice was a major coup for Arsenal, but the Hammers turned around and optimized the 105 million pounds wisely with their signings. Though the Rice fee won't deposit into West Ham's account instantly, they made shrewd signings in Mohammed Kudus (35.6 million), Edson Alvarez (34 million), James Ward-Prowse (30 million) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (17 million).

With Kudus being able to slot in as a forward or midfielder, the Hammers essentially replaced Rice with three midfielders. That kind of depth will be vital given the club has to balance the brutal Thursday-Sunday schedule of the Europa League and EPL (like Liverpool).

Alvarez, Ward-Prowse and Mavropanos also fit David Moyes' style of play as well, with Kudus serving as almost a luxury addition who could be moved for extra profit a few years down the line if injuries don't hinder him from thriving. Look for the club to bounce back after falling into a relegation battle last season.

Honorable mentions

Ansu Fati to Brighton : From being Barcelona's No. 10 and next best youth product to going to Brighton on a season-long loan, it's been quite the spiral for the 20-year-old Fati. He's rarely been fit, but he could take his game to new heights under Roberto De Zerbi, as the Seagulls will be playing in the Europa League for the first ever time.

: From being Barcelona's No. 10 and next best youth product to going to Brighton on a season-long loan, it's been quite the spiral for the 20-year-old Fati. He's rarely been fit, but he could take his game to new heights under Roberto De Zerbi, as the Seagulls will be playing in the Europa League for the first ever time. Jurrien Timber to Arsenal: Timber's preseason play made him an early contender for bargain of the year. Costing just 34 million (with an extra four in add-ons) from Ajax, Timber could play anywhere across the backline and instantly gained the trust of manager Mikel Arteta. Usually a right-sided defender, Timber mainly played left-back and even helped the Gunners beat Manchester City in the Community Shield. However, he unfortunately tore his ACL in the season opener and is out for about six-to-seven months. He'll feel like a new signings once he's back, on a positive note.

