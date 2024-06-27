It's been the tournament of the underdog so far in the UEFA Euro 2024.

Most of the contenders have struggled to find their footing. England, France, Portugal and Italy have looked sluggish, while the Netherlands, Belgium and Croatia have also underperformed. The latter of which did not advance from its group.

Elsewhere, Spain and Germany have mostly been positive, with Austria and Switzerland off to promising starts themselves.

So, what is the Euro 2024 knockout stage bracket and how can you watch? Here's what to know:

What is the Euro 2024 knockout stage bracket?

Here's a look at the matchups from the round of 16 and beyond:

Round of 16:

Switzerland vs. Italy

England vs. Slovakia

Romania vs. Netherlands

Austria vs. Turkey

Germany vs. Denmark

Spain vs. Georgia

France vs. Belgium

Portugal vs. Slovenia

Quarterfinals:

Switzerland/Italy vs. England/Slovakia

Romania/Netherlands vs. Austria/Turkey

Germany/Denmark vs. Spain/Georgia

France/Belgium vs. Portugal/Slovenia

Semifinals:

Winners of Switzerland/Italy vs. England/Slovakia vs. Romania/Netherlands vs. Austria/Turkey

Winners of Germany/Denmark vs. Spain/Georgia vs. France/Belgium vs. Portugal/Slovenia

Final:

One of Switzerland/Italy/England/Slovakia/Romania/Netherlands/Austria/Turkey vs. one of Germany/Denmark/Spain/Georgia/France/Belgium/Portugal/Slovenia

What is the Euro 2024 knockout round schedule?

Here's a look at the dates and times for each game in the order they will be played:

Round of 16:

Switzerland vs. Italy: Saturday, June 29 at 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT

Germany vs. Denmark: Saturday, June 29 at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

England vs. Slovakia: Saturday, June 30 at 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT

Spain vs. Georgia: Saturday, June 30 at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

France vs. Belgium: Monday, July 1 at 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT

Portugal vs. Slovenia: Monday, July 1 at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

Romania vs. Netherlands: Tuesday, July 2 at 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT

Austria vs. Turkey: Tuesday, July 2 at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

Quarterfinals:

Quarterfinal Game 1: Friday, July 5 at 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT

Quarterfinal Game 2: Friday, July 5 at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

Quarterfinal Game 3: Saturday, July 6 at 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT

Quarterfinal Game 4: Saturday, July 6 at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

Semifinals:

Semifinal Game 1: Tuesday, July 9 at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

Semifinal Game 2: Wednesday, July 10 at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

Final:

Sunday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

How to watch the Euro 2024 knockout stage games

All Euro 2024 knockout games will be broadcast in English on FOX.

Where is the Euro 2024 tournament?

Germany is the host venue for the entire tournament. The Olympiastadion in Berlin is the venue for the final.