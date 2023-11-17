Honduras upsets Mexico in Leg 1 of Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals

Honduras’ forward Antony Lozano (2nd-L) scores a goal during the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal leg 1 football match between Honduras and Mexico at the Estadio Nacional stadium in Tegucigalpa on November 17, 2023. (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP) (Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

And that is why Mexico should've gave more goalies a chance besides Guillermo Ochoa.

Ochoa, 38, has been the focal point between the sticks for El Tri for years now, despite shouts of letting more youth get an opportunity to better prepare for the future.

El Tri got a glimpse of that future on Friday after Ochoa subbed off in the 22nd minute with a shoulder injury versus Honduras in Leg 1 of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

Honduras proceeded to win 2-0, with both goals coming after Ochoa's exit.

The first came under 10 minutes of Ochoa's departure. Honduras forward Anthony Lozano got on the end of Luis Palma's curved cross, controlling it brilliantly with his chest before clipping it past Luis Malagon, the 26-year-old Ochoa replacement.

Honduras added its second in the 72nd minute courtesy of Lozano's replacement, Bryan Rochez. Rochez, who entered in the 60th minute, made a brilliant swivel move in the box after Jorge Alvarez's cross from the left flank.

Rochez controlled the ball with his left foot before pivoting to his right while pinning a defender on his back, then slotting it past Malagon.

Despite having 65% possession, Mexico mustered fewer overall shots and shots on target than Honduras. El Tri logged shots in total with only two on target compared to Honduras' 12 shots overall and six on target.

Leg 2 between the two sides will transpire on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico. El Tri will need to score three goals without conceding -- more if they do concede -- if they want to move on to the semifinals.

The other Leg 1 quarterfinals results saw the USMNT beat Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 and Panama defeat Costa Rica 3-0. Jamaica and Canada is the other quarterfinal matchup, with Leg 1 set for Sunday.