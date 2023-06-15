How to watch the USMNT Concacaf Nations League semifinal vs. Mexico on Thursday

Sergino Dest of the United States controls the ball in front of Julian Araujo of Mexico during an international friendly game between Mexico and USMNT at State Farm Stadium on April 19, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz.

It's time for one of the biggest rivalries in international soccer.

The United States and Mexico will meet on Thursday in the Concacaf Nations League with a trip to the final on the line.

The USMNT will be led by new interim coach B.J. Callaghan as it looks to defend its Concacaf Nations League title and extend its unbeaten streak against Mexico to six games.

Here are the details on the match, including when it is, where it is, how to watch it and what the rosters are for each squad:

When is the USMNT-Mexico Concacaf Nations League semifinal?

The U.S. and Mexico are set to face off on Thursday, June 15, at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). The match will begin after the Panama vs. Canada semifinal, which begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Where is the Concacaf Nations League 2023?

The match will take place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

How can I watch USA vs. Mexico tonight?

You can stream the USMNT vs. Mexico match on Paramount+, which is available right here.

Who is on the rosters for the USMNT and Mexico?

Here's the USMNT roster for the match:

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Josh Cohen (Maccabi Haifa/Israel), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/Canada), Matt Turner (Arsenal/England)

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/Italy), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/England), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/Germany), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City/England), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/Brazil), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/Spain), Weston McKennie (Leeds United/England), Yunus Musah (Valencia/Spain), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/Germany), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez/Mexico)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/England), Folarin Balogun (Stade Reims/France), Taylor Booth (Utrecht/Netherlands), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen/Netherlands), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/England), Tim Weah (Lille/France), Alex Zendejas (Club América/Mexico)

Here's the Mexican roster:

Goalkeepers: Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna), Angel Malagon (America), Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana/Italy)

Defenders: Julian Araujo (FC Barcelona/Spain), Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk/Belgium), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Victor Guzman (Monterrey), Cesar Montes (Espanyol/Spain), Israel Reyes (America), Jorge Sanchez (Ajax/Netherlands), Johan Vasquez (Cremonese/Italy)

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (Ajax/Netherlands), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Sebastian Cordova (Tigres), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens/Greece), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)

Forwards: Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord/Netherlands), Ozziel Herrera (Atlas), Henry Martin (America), Erick Sanchez (Pachuca), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara)