Neymar tears ACL while playing for Brazil in World Cup qualifying game

Brazil forward Neymar tore his ACL and meniscus while playing in a World Cup qualifying game, his club Al Hilal confirmed Wednesday.

Neymar was in tears after injuring his left knee in the first half of Brazil's 2-0 loss to Uruguay on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Neymar will need surgery. Al Hilal did not say how long he is expected to be out.

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer was on crutches as he left the stadium.

Neymar broke Pele’s Brazil scoring record last month with his 78th goal for his country in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia. He added his 79th in the same game, which ended in a 5-1 win.

“Brazilian and world soccer need a healthy Neymar, because soccer is happier when he’s on the field," Brazilian soccer confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues said.

Neymar joined the Saudi club in August and has endured a slow start, with an injury limiting him to just three appearances in the domestic league and two in the Asian Champions League, in which he has scored one goal.

He moved to Saudi Arabia from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth a reported 90 million euros ($98 million).

After Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in December, Neymar was arguably the biggest name to be lured to the oil-rich kingdom as it attempts to establish itself as a major force in world soccer.