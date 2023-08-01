Trending
Revolution head coach Bruce Arena on leave amid MLS investigation

"The organization takes any allegations of workplace misconduct extremely seriously and is working closely with the League and fully cooperating with its investigation," the New England Revolution said in a statement

By Asher Klein

New England Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena before a Leagues Cup match between the New England Revolution and Athletico de San Luis on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New England Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena before a Leagues Cup match between the New England Revolution and Athletico de San Luis on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena has been placed on leave amid an investigation into inappropriate remarks, the team said Tuesday.

They didn't provide details on the remarks Arena is suspected of making, characterizing them in a statement only as "insensitive and inappropriate." Major League Soccer was conducting the investigation.

The short statement concluded, "The organization takes any allegations of workplace misconduct extremely seriously and is working closely with the League and fully cooperating with its investigation."

Arena has been the Revolution's sporting director and head coach since 2019. The team are in second place in the Eastern Conference about halfway through the season.

He coached the U.S. men's national soccer team from 1998 to 2006 and again from 2016-17, leading the team in 2002 on its deepest run in the World Cup in decades.

In MLS, he's also coached the L.A. Galaxy, D.C. United and the New York Red Bulls, winning five MLS titles between L.A. and D.C.

Arena was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2010.

