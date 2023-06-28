USMNT's Bryan Reynolds scores long-distance stunner vs. St. Kitts and Nevis

The Gold Cup is about making a name for yourself for future international tournaments, and Bryan Reynolds did just that.
The U.S. men's national team took on St. Kitts and Nevis in the second group stage game of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on Wednesday and seized a 4-0 lead at halftime.
After Djordje Mihailovic opened the scoring in the 12th minute, Reynolds, a 22-year-old right back with Serie A side Roma, scored a long-distance stunner that had no chance at being saved just two minutes later.
Alex Zendejas' out-swinging corner from the left flank soared over everyone in the box, but Reynolds aligned himself well and drilled it past goalkeeper Julani Archibald.
Reynolds came up through FC Dallas' youth academy before transferring to Roma in 2021. He's only made one appearance with the famed Italian side, though, as he's spent the last two seasons out on loan with two different Belgian clubs.
Jesus Ferreira, playing in the starting striker role, made it 3-0 in the 16th minute before nutmegging Archibald in the 25th to make it a brace.
The U.S. recorded 17 shots at the half with nine on target. St. Kitts and Nevis only had one, but it did not hit the target.
St. Kitts and Nevis is the 139th-ranked team in FIFA's ranking of men's international teams, while the U.S. is 13th.
The U.S. tied with Jamaica 1-1 in the Gold Cup opener while St. Kitts and Nevis lost 3-0 to Trinidad and Tobago.