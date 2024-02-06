Chiefs beat 49ers again in ‘Madden' Super Bowl LVIII simulation

If EA Sports’ latest Super Bowl prediction is any indication, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers could be in for a repeat of their last championship matchup.

This year’s “Madden NFL 24” Super Bowl LVIII simulation has Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beating Brock Purdy and the 49ers 30-28. It’s a closer matchup than Super Bowl LIV, which ended 31-20, but it once again has Kansas City winding up with the Lombardi Trophy.

EA Sports did not offer any insight into how the simulation got to its 30-28 score. However, with scoring that high, the game clearly expects both offenses to show up at Allegiant Stadium.

There’s a silver lining for the 49ers. EA Sports’ “Madden” simulation has only correctly predicted one of the last six Super Bowls. Last year, the video game had the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Chiefs 31-17, only for the Chiefs to win the actual game 38-35.

The bad news for the 49ers? The one game “Madden” has correctly predicted over the last six Super Bowls was Super Bowl LIV. That year’s simulation had the Chiefs beating the 49ers 35-31 ahead of the Chiefs’ real-life 31-20 win in Miami.

The actual Super Bowl LVIII will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas on Sunday.