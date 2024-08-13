Everything to know for the 2024 FedExCup Playoffs

All four of golf’s majors and the Paris Olympics are in the books, but the top PGA Tour players still have plenty on the line in August.

The FedExCup Playoffs have arrived. The three-tournament competition offers the PGA’s largest prize pool and will crown a champion for the season.

Before the opening tournament tees off, here is everything to know about the 2024 FedExCup Playoffs.

How do the FedExCup Playoffs work?

Players accumulate FedExCup points throughout the regular season. Following the final regular season event, the top 70 players are eligible to compete in the FedExCup Playoffs. Regular season points carry over into the first two FedExCup Playoff events.

The FedExCup Playoffs feature a progressive cut. The first event has a field of 70, the second has a field of 50 and the final one has 30.

The 30 golfers that reach the final event – the Tour Championship – compete with starting strokes based on seeding. The player with the most FedExCup points starts the Tour Championship with a 10-under score and the other golfers get progressively fewer starting strokes.

From there, whichever player has the lowest score when combining four rounds at the Tour Championship with their starting strokes is crowned the FedExCup champion.

What is the FedExCup Playoffs prize pool?

The Tour Championship features the biggest prize pool on the PGA Tour.

The winner gets $25 million of the $100 million FedExCup Playoffs pool. The second-place finisher gets $12.5 million and everyone in the top 10 gets a payday of at least $1.75 million.

When do the FedExCup Playoffs start?

The 2024 playoffs start with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which runs from Aug. 15-18.

Where is the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The FedEx St. Jude Championship will be held at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

How to watch the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Here is the viewing schedule for the FedEx St. Jude Championship:

Round 1: Thursday, Aug. 15

2-6 p.m. ET: Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 2: Friday, Aug. 16

2-6 p.m. ET: Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 3: Saturday, Aug. 17

1-3 p.m. ET: Golf Channel/Peacock

3-6 p.m. ET: NBC/Peacock

Round 4: Sunday, Aug. 18

12-2 p.m. ET: Golf Channel/Peacock

2-6 p.m. ET: NBC/Peacock

FedExCup Playoffs schedule 2024

After the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the playoffs will continue with the BMW Championship. The tournament will take place at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, from Aug. 22-25.

The playoffs will conclude at the Tour Championship, which will be held from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

NBC Sports' Brad Thomas on Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele being the top favorites heading into the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

2024 FedExCup standings

Scottie Scheffler is lapping the field in the FedExCup standings. The 2024 Masters and Paris Olympic champion has 5,993 points, nearly 2,000 more than Xander Schauffele in second place.

Rory McIlroy (2,545), Collin Morikawa (2,456) and Wyndham Clark (2,154) round out the top five.

Here is a look at where Scheffler and Schauffele stack up against the rest of the top 10:

Scottie Scheffler: 5,993 Xander Schauffele: 4,057 Rory McIlroy: 2,545 Collin Morikawa: 2,456 Wyndham Clark: 2,154 Ludvig Aberg: 2,092 Sahith Theegala: 2,037 Hideki Matsuyama: 1,899 Sungjae Im: 1,883 Shane Lowry: 1,867

The full FedExCup standings can be found here.