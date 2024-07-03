The starters for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game have been announced.

The league on Wednesday rolled out the players who will take part in the popular 2024 event.

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge earned automatic spots due to being the most-voted-on players during Phase 1 of voting.

Here's what to know about who else made the 2024 cut as a starter:

National League MLB All-Star starters for 2024

Here are the NL All-Star starters in 2024:

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Trae Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies

William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres

American League MLB All-Star starters for 2024

Here are the AL All-Star starters in 2024:

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Juan Soto, New York Yankees

Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

When is the 2024 MLB All-Star Game?

The Midsummer Classic is set for Tuesday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2024 MLB All-Star Game?

Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, is the venue for the game.