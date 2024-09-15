Bohm back with Phillies and in lineup for series finale vs. Mets

There was a change in the lineup for Triple- Lehigh Valley Sunday. Designated hitter Alec Bohm was scratched.

Because he was starting at third base for the Phillies against the Mets at Citizens Bank Park instead.

It was announced Sunday morning that the 2024 All-Star, who was originally scheduled to play two rehab games for the IronPigs after going on the injured list with a left hand strain, had been reinstated. Catcher Aramis Ramirez was designated for assignment.

“He did well (2-for-4 including a double) and felt really good,” manager Rob Thomson explained. “Played nine innings. I said two days in case he needed two days. I didn’t want to say he was only going for one day and then he’s there’s for two and everybody’s asking why.”

The new plan is for Bohm to start again Monday in Milwaukee and then assess his condition.

Despite missing 14 games, Bohm went into play on Sunday second in baseball in doubles with 44, one short of Scott Rolen’s franchise record. Overall, he’s batting .290 with an .805 OPS. With the return of designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (hand) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (knee) the Phillies now have all their regulars back.

Infielder Edmundo Sosa (back spasms), who also began a rehab assignment Friday, remained with the Iron Pigs. He’s expected to rejoin the team in Milwaukee and be activated on Tuesday.

