David Dahl changes jersey number ahead of Cole Hamels Retirement Night

Cole Hamels is officially set to retire as a Phillie Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.

It's a game many have had circled on their calendar to welcome back and honor one of the biggest pieces of the 2008 World Series team.

When you think of the left-handed pitcher, a few things quickly come to mind — his changeup, NLCS MVP title, the infamous no-hitter in his final start with the Phillies and, of course, his jersey number.

No. 35 has been worn by three players since Hamels: Óscar Mercado (2022), Drew Ellis (2023) and most recently, David Dahl.

The number has become available once more.

It was announced Thursday that Dahl, who has been with the club majority of June, has officially changed his number to 31.

And it was out of pure respect for the pitcher he's come to know.

Dahl and Hamels spent time together while the two were rehabbing in Arizona as members of the Padres' organization. Out of respect to Hamels and his importance in franchise history, Dahl went to the Phillies and offered to make the switch.

It was an all-class move heading into what should be a well-received, emotional evening.

The Phillies will be wearing a special jersey patch for the game. As it's being played Friday night at home, the club will be wearing their City Connect uniforms that debuted this season.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will be streaming the retirement ceremony during Phillies Pregame Live Friday night at 6:00 p.m. before the Phillies host the Diamondbacks. The game will be exclusively streamed on Apple TV+.

