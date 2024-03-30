Trending
Phillies News

Watch: Kelce and Cox throw out first pitch, Harper snags one-of-a-kind momento

By Brooke Destra

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Unlike Opening Day, there was no surprise as to who was throwing out the first pitch before Saturday's matchup between the Phillies and Braves.

In the latest New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce announced it would be him and Fletcher Cox.

Before Friday's game, Charlie Manuel had the honors.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Kelce and Cox, two Eagles legends who both announced their retirement this NFL offseason, were met with a standing ovation from the crowd at Citizens Bank Park (and a thunderous Eagles chant).

The pair threw to Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. Afterward, Harper snagged a one-of-a-kind momento, having Kelce sign his cleats.

News

Live 28 mins ago

Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers

Live 3 hours ago

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Phillies News
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us