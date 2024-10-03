J.T. Realmuto ready for Red October, gives his case for Zack Wheeler to win Cy Young award

With just a few days away from Game One of the NLDS, John Clark sits down with Phillies catcher, J.T. Realmuto AND former Mets GM, Jim Duquette to discuss:

1:07 - Different approach being the division champs?

4:11 - A special season for Wheeler

6:49 - The atmosphere during Red October

8:58 - How is this team different than the last couple years?

10:59 - Fantasy football struggles

