Phillies trade Gregory Soto to Orioles for pair of right-handed pitching prospects

The news that the Phillies had picked up another bullpen arm, lefty Tanner Banks from the White Sox, hadn’t fully sunk in Tuesday night before the other foot dropped: Lefthander Gregory Soto had been traded to the Orioles for minor league righthanders Seth Johnson and Moises Chace.

Soto was an All-Star for the Tigers in 2021 and 2022. Traded to the Phillies (along with Kody Clemens, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands), he made 69 appearances for the Phillies in 2023 allowing just 47 hits while striking out 65 in 60.1 innings.

This season he was had a 4.08 ERA in 43 games.

“Overall, he pitched okay when you look at his numbers,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. “We didn’t necessarily get him as a closer. I think a lot of times he envisions himself as a closer. Which is fine.

“We weren’t dissatisfied with him by any means, but the way we use our pen I’m not sure there was ever a way he’d feel comfortable in that regard. And we would not have made this deal if we hadn’t gotten Banks. So that happened very quick at the end.”

With Double-A Bowie, the 25-year-old Johnson was 0-6 despite a 2.63 earned run average in 18 starts. He had allowed just 51 hits in 65 innings while striking out 61 … but also walked 35.

Chace, 21, was 2-2, 3.46 at Class A Aberdeen.

“Johnson is coming off surgery a couple years ago. He’s bouncing back from Tommy John,” Dombrowski said. “He was a high pick coming out of college. Has good stuff. Chace has a great arm. He’s a developing pitcher and has pitched well recently.”

Johnson will report to Double-A Reading, Chace to Class A Jersey Shore.

