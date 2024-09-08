Phillies injured list continues to grow as Sosa heads to 10-day IL

MIAMI – The Phillies injured list continued to get longer Sunday.

Infielder Edmundo Sosa was placed on the 10-day injured list before the series finale against the Marlins. “When he was prepping to go into the cage (Saturday) he felt something in his back,” manager Rob Thomson said. “Then he went and did some hitting and felt it. And felt it again this morning.”

The Phillies used that roster spot to add righthander Seth Johnson, who will make his Major League debut at loanDepot Park.

Third baseman Alec Bohm (hand) and outfielder Austin Hayes (kidney infection) have been placed on the IL during this series. In addition, catcher J.T. Realmuto hasn’t played the last two games after fouling a pitch off his knee Friday night.

Realmuto said Sunday the swelling and soreness have improved dramatically. Thomson indicated he could return in another day or two.

With Bryce Harper playing through wrist and elbow pain, the Phillies fielded a shuffled lineup Sunday. Harper was at designated hitter, with Kody Clemens manning first base in his place and regular DH Kyle Schwarber in left. Weston Wilson was at third.

UP NEXT: The Phillies open a homestand Monday with a three-game series against the Rays. Tampa Bay LHP Jeffrey Springs (2-2, 3.27) is expected to start against LHP Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 4.45) in the opener. It will be RHP Taj Bradley (6-10, 4.40) vs. LHP Ranger Suarez (12-6, 2.90) Tuesday and RHP Shane Baz (2-3, 3.27) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (14-6, 2.59) Wednesday. All games start at 6:40 p.m.

