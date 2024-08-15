Schwarber's grand slam surges Phillies to win over Marlins, snapping 4-game skid

For the Phillies, in their current state of affairs, there is no loose coin on the ground too small to pick up. No coupon that can be left unredeemed. No fish on the line so undersized that it will be thrown back.

They ended a four-game losing streak with a 9-5 win over the Marlins on a practically perfect Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. And that, for the moment, is all that matters.

Did they beat a last-place team that had one of baseball’s worst records even before conducting an everything-must-go fire sale in the days leading up to the trade deadline? Did they need to come from three runs down, twice, after another shaky outing from a starter? As a result, did they have to use five relievers for the second straight game? Was the outcome in doubt until they broke it open with three insurance runs in the seventh?

Yes, yes, yes and yes.

Then again, after losing 17 of their previous 24, this is a team that has had a hard time taking yes for an answer the last month or so.

The tide turned on Kyle Schwarber’s dramatic grand slam in the fourth. With the Phillies trailing by three going into the bottom of the fourth, the sellout crowd of 42,577 was restive. Then, with two outs and runners on first and second, the mood began to change. Johan Rojas hit a sharp grounder to the right of shortstop Xavier Edwards. He saved a run by gloving the ball, but didn’t have a play, loading the bases with Kyle Schwarber coming up.

The Phillies hadn’t homered in their previous three games, their longest drought of the season.

And then Schwarber drilled a 2-1 changeup from Miami starter Edward Cabrera into the leftfield bleachers. Fittingly, it was Schwarber who argued passionately after Tuesday night’s loss didn’t require drastic changes, that the talent and moxie needed to turn this frown upside down would find a way.

“It felt good to be in a situation where you can come through,” he said. “I thought it was a very good effort all around.”

The evening started like a recurring nightmare, with the Phillies starting pitcher struggling from the get-go. Aaron Nola giving up four runs (three earned) in five innings? That was Saturday in Arizona. Cristopher Sanchez allowing five in the first three innings? That was Sunday. Taijuan Walker walking two in the first inning against the Marlins and having them both come around to score? That was Tuesday back at Citizens Bank Park.

The latest wake-up-in-cold-sweat fever dream that turned out to be all too true occurred Wednesday. Rookie Tyler Phillips, the pride of Lumberton, New Jersey, was tagged for a 3-run homer by Miami first baseman Jonah McBride in the top of the first.

He ended up being charged with five runs on nine hits and a walk in 4.1 innings. In three starts since a complete game shutout against the Guardians on July 27, which lowered his earned run average to 1.80 after four big league appearances, his ERA is 13.91.

That’s significant because the Phillies are counting on him to be a part of the 6-man rotation they plan to go to after Ranger Suarez (lower back soreness) comes off the injured list. Suarez is scheduled to throw a simulated game Sunday. The Phillies haven’t ruled out activating him after that.

“I need to get my edge back,” Phillips said. “Pitch with a little FU. Get that mentality back again. And just go right at hitters. I’m trying to do too much. Thinking about where my hand is. Trying to think of what the pitch shapes should be.

“It’s unacceptable. It’s embarrassing to be out there and have a first inning like that. I just need to get my edge back. Go out there and throw strikes. Do what I do that makes me good. Use the sinker and get ahead of guys and pitch to contact. I’m falling behind and leaving pitches over the middle of the plate and guys are taking advantage of it.”

The Phillies have taken a step in the right direction. Right now, that’s enough.

It’s too soon, of course, to proclaim that happy days are here again. After winning the series at Dodger Stadium and the first game in Arizona last Thursday, there was a natural inclination to declare that they’d gotten themselves back on track. It took almost a week for them to win again.

Starting at 6:40 Thursday night against the Nationals, one win against the Marlins won’t be enough. If they want to have any chance to meet their lofty World Serie or Bust goal, they need to start stringing a lot more Ws together.

