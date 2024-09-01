Phillies hope to have Alec Bohm back in Toronto

Alec Bohm was out of the Phillies' lineup for a third straight game Sunday night as they concluded their season series with the Braves, but manager Rob Thomson said the third baseman is making progress.

Bohm strained his left hand on an awkward swing against Charlie Morton in the first inning of Thursday's series opener. He tried to play through it but was removed an inning later. He's dealt with inflammation and swelling in the hand this weekend but X-rays showed no structural damage.

Thomson still does not think Bohm will require a stint on the injured list.

"His grip strength is getting better," Thomson said. "It's not hurting as much, but not ready to put a bat in his hand yet.

"He's getting better but not quite ready to play yet."

Bohm stretched and ran on the outfield grass with a trainer early in the afternoon Sunday. The Phillies are hopeful to have him back in the lineup Tuesday to begin their six-game road trip. The first two are in Toronto, the next four are in Miami. He has been unavailable to pinch-hit this weekend and almost certainly won't Sunday in order to get 48 more hours before the next game.

Edmundo Sosa started at third base in the series finale vs. Braves right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach. The Phillies called up left-handed-hitting Kody Clemens earlier in the day as rosters expanded from 26 to 28 but Thomson liked what he saw Saturday night from Sosa, who hit a 450-foot home run to left-center and doubled to right-center in a 3-0 win.