Phillies likely without Alec Bohm until Miami series

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 21: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws to first during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 21, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Alec Bohm missed a fourth straight game Tuesday night as the Phillies started a quick two-game series in Toronto.

Bohm suffered a left hand strain on an awkward swing in the first inning of last Thursday's series opener against the Braves. He has not been placed on the injured list and manager Rob Thomson told reporters before Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays that he still doesn't think Bohm will require time on the IL.

It does not sound, however, like Bohm will return in Toronto.

"It's getting better but it's not getting better as quickly as we'd thought," he told reporters. "We just want to make sure we knock this thing out because I'm always afraid with foot injuries, hand injuries, it affects peoples swings and then you get into bad habits and lose some confidence.

"We'll just keep monitoring it day to day. I would think probably it's going to be Miami. It's not going to be an IL."

The Phillies play in Toronto Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon, then have four games in Miami Thursday through Sunday. At this point, they don't want to place Bohm on the injured list because they "don't want to lose two or three days on the back end," Thomson said.

Bohm is batting .290/.343/.462 on the season with a major-league-leading 44 doubles. He's hit 13 homers and leads the Phillies with 89 RBI.

Nick Castellanos occupied the cleanup spot for the fourth straight game without Bohm. Castellanos had three huge games during last week's homestand, hitting a three-run homer off Justin Verlander, a two-run homer late against the Braves in the series opener and a walk-off single as part of a three-RBI night in the finale.