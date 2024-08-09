Austin Hays hits injured list in series of Phillies roster moves

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 31: Austin Hays #9 of the Philadelphia Phillies slides in safely for a double past the tag of Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees in the bottom of the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park on July 31, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Yankees defeated the Phillies 6-5. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Left fielder Austin Hays was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday afternoon in a series of roster moves by the Phillies.

Hays has a left hamstring strain that Phillies manager Rob Thomson said is similar to the one suffered by Brandon Marsh in early June. Marsh was placed on the IL on June 3 and activated June 12.

Without Hays, Weston Wilson and Johan Rojas will gain playing time. Wilson is the offensive half of that equation and had a solid night Thursday starting against lefty Jordan Montgomery, singling and doubling and also barely missing a three-run double that might have been fair after all.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Left-hander Kolby Allard was optioned to Triple A with Taijuan Walker due back early next week. Allard pitched well in two starts and one bulk relief appearance, allowing five runs in 13 innings.

Up from Triple A are left-handed outfielder Cal Stevenson and right-handed pitcher Max Lazar. Both had their contracts selected and were added to the 40-man roster.

Stevenson is a natural center fielder and strong defender who's spent most of the last two seasons with Triple A Lehigh Valley, performing well offensively. He's hit .307/.420/.488 this season with one fewer walk than strikeout. He has 29 games of big-league time with the A's and Giants in 2022 and 2023.

Lazar had a 2.40 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 30 innings with Lehigh Valley after opening the season with 10⅓ scoreless innings at Double A. He was the Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Month in June with a 0.00 ERA and 0.49 WHIP in 11 appearances.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Stevenson and Lazar, Darick Hall and right-hander Max Castillo were designated for assignment.