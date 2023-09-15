Bryce Harper ejected early in St. Louis after strikeout

ST. LOUIS — Bryce Harper was ejected after ending the top of the third inning with a strikeout Friday night at Busch Stadium.

Harper struck out swinging at a curveball and flung his bat and helmet toward the Phillies' dugout in frustration. The prior pitch was a 92 mph fastball that was high and out of the zone but called a strike. Home plate umpire Alex Tosi issued Harper an equipment fine, and Harper said something in response that resulted in an immediate hook.

Harper gave Tosi an earful after being tossed as first base coach Paco Figueroa tried to steer him back toward the dugout.

Edmundo Sosa entered the game at third base and Alec Bohm shifted across the diamond to first base, where Harper started.

A half-hour earlier, Harper drove in the Phillies' first run with an RBI groundout. Nick Castellanos followed two batters later with a three-run homer that staked Aaron Nola and the Phils to an early four-run lead.