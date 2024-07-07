Harper could ‘possibly' be back Tuesday along with Schwarber

ATLANTA — Bryce Harper ran the bases Sunday at Truist Park at 100% speed or close to it.

Kyle Schwarber did so for the second straight day.

Schwarber (groin) is on track to be activated from the injured list on Tuesday against the Dodgers when first eligible.

Will Harper (hamstring) be back Tuesday, as well?

"Possibly," manager Rob Thomson said prior to the Phillies' series finale against the Braves.

Running the bases was the final test for both players, who were placed on the injured list last Friday. The Phillies have gone 5-3 without them but are obviously missing their two biggest power hitters.

David Dahl seems like an obvious roster casualty once the duo is back. He is hitting .207 with 21 strikeouts in 62 plate appearances and has whiffed in 10 of his last 11 at-bats. He sat on Sunday against a right-handed starting pitcher, which was telling. Dahl is out of minor-league options so the Phillies would have to designate him for assignment to remove him from the active roster.

The other decision might be more difficult. Kody Clemens could be optioned to Triple A, which would be the most straightforward move because the Phillies wouldn't risk losing anyone from the organization. They could also DFA one of Cristian Pache or Whit Merrifield. With how much the Phillies and most teams value roster flexibility, Clemens would appear to be the likeliest candidate.

J.T. Realmuto is farther behind Harper and Schwarber but should be back after the All-Star break. Realmuto (right meniscus surgery recovery) continued to do receiving drills out of a squat, and all three players hit in the cage Sunday.

Walker update

Taijuan Walker is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, then could pitch live batting practice on Saturday.

The upcoming bullpen session will be Walker's first since he went on the injured list on June 23 with a blister that has prevented him from effectively throwing the splitter, his best pitch. To this point, he has doing more touch-and-feel throwing.

"The split's better," Thomson said. "We don't really have a gauge on the velocity yet but we should on Wednesday."

Walker will go home to Arizona during the All-Star break but will continue to throw. He will require multiple rehab starts before returning to the Phillies' rotation.