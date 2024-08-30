Alvarado rejoins Phillies, Bohm sits with sore left hand

Jose Alvarado rejoined his Phillies teammates Friday afternoon, four days after leaving the team to deal with a personal matter.

Alvarado will likely be activated from the restricted list in time for Sunday's series finale against the Braves.

"He will be here today," manager Rob Thomson said just before 4 p.m. "He'll come in today and play catch, probably come in tomorrow and touch the mound a little bit and we'll probably activate him after the game tomorrow."

The nature of Alvarado's situation is unclear but it would seem to be a good sign that he's back so soon. As recently as Tuesday, there was no timetable for his return.

He's an important piece to have back as one of the Phillies' three left-handed relievers and part of their late-game formula. Alvarado has been inconsistent and wild since the first week of July, more hittable against lefties with less swing-and-miss, but he's still a dangerous bullpen weapon because of his 98-99 mph sinker and 93-95 mph cutter.

Yunior Marte will likely be the roster casualty when Alvarado is ready Sunday.

Bohm out of lineup

Alec Bohm was out of the Phillies' lineup Friday, a night after injuring his left hand in his first at-bat against Charlie Morton.

Bohm is dealing with soreness and inflammation in his left hand. X-rays Thursday were negative. Thomson initially feared the dreaded hamate injury.

"I was, that was my initial reaction, but the X-rays didn't reveal structural damage," he said Friday.

"There's a little inflammation in there so we're just trying to knock that out. We'll try to do treatment during the game and see if he's available by the end of it."

Edmundo Sosa started at third base.