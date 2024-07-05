Schwarber on track to return to Phillies' lineup Tuesday, Harper close behind

ATLANTA — Kyle Schwarber is on track to return to the Phillies' lineup on Tuesday when first eligible to be activated from the injured list.

"I would think, unless we have some sort of a setback, I'd be surprised if he didn't get activated," manager Rob Thomson said Friday afternoon before the Phillies began a road series against the Braves.

Schwarber was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday along with Bryce Harper. Schwarber is rehabbing a mild groin strain and Harper a mild hamstring strain.

Schwarber plans to run the bases Saturday in Atlanta "and Harp's not too far behind on that," Thomson said.

Running the bases in the final hurdle before either player returns. Neither will go on a rehab assignment.

"We're not gonna have them slide or anything like that," Thomson said. "That's probably the last step but it doesn't mean they run the bases just once, they have to run the bases a couple times. But that's the big test."

The Phillies have a three-game weekend series in Atlanta, are off Monday then end the first half with a six-game homestand against the Dodgers and Athletics. You better believe Harper wants to be back for the Dodgers games if at all possible. It's a bright-lights series that could carry big importance come playoff time in determining home-field advantage in the National League. The Phillies entered the weekend with a 4½-game lead over L.A.

J.T. Realmuto (right meniscus surgery recovery) ran on the field Friday afternoon before a thunderstorm broke out. The goal for he and Harper was to increase to 75-80% intensity. It is unclear whether Realmuto will return before the All-Star Game but Thomson said this week that the Phillies won't hold any of their three injured position players out through the break if they're deemed ready to go.