Schwarber ahead of Harper and Realmuto but all 3 are close

CHICAGO — Though the All-Star break looms after next week's homestand, the Phillies will not hesitate to activate any of their three injured position players if they're feeling healthy enough to return.

Kyle Schwarber (groin strain) is ahead of Bryce Harper (hamstring strain) and J.T. Realmuto (right meniscus surgery recovery). Manager Rob Thomson said Thursday morning that Schwarber is doing drills at about 90% intensity while Harper and Realmuto are closer to 70-75%.

"If they're ready to go, we're gonna go," Thomson said regarding potentially holding them out a few days longer to give them the extended break.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"We're not gonna be silly and we're not gonna push them and play them before they're ready, but if they're ready, we're gonna go."

Realmuto can be activated at any time. Schwarber and Harper are first eligible to return from the injured list on Tuesday, July 9.

It's possible that Schwarber could be back as soon as then.

As for Harper?

"He's maybe a little bit behind that but I don't know, he could possibly," Thomson said.

It is unlikely that any of the three players goes on a rehab assignment, which they have the right to refuse. All three will have to run the bases before they return, Thomson said.

Taijuan Walker (blister) did long toss and threw a weighted ball on Wednesday. The Phillies plan to get him back on a mound this weekend in Atlanta, though it's unclear how many pitches he'll throw. Walker will need several rehab starts before returning and it doesn't seem like he'll be back before at least late July.