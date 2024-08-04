Phillies' stunning slide continues with another bullpen collapse

Protecting leads has gone from one of the Phillies' greatest strengths to their biggest weakness since the All-Star break and the ominous trend continued Saturday in a 6-5, walk-off loss that was once a 5-0 advantage.

The Phils scored four times in the fifth inning, all with two outs, to build what looked like a safe lead in one of their most promising nights of the last two weeks. But no lead is safe right now.

Jeff Hoffman had his worst outing as a Phillie — appearing as early in a game as he had since April 1 — and Carlos Estevez walked in the winning run in extras.

Hoffman entered in the sixth inning because the Mariners had their 2-3-4 hitters due up and Phillies manager Rob Thomson again feels comfortable using him in earlier high-leverage situations with Estevez aboard. Everything was off for Hoffman in this one as he allowed four runs and six baserunners in an inning to even the score.

The Phils haven't hit much since the All-Star break, and when they have, the pitching staff has faltered. Over their last 13 games, the Phillies have blown six leads of at least three runs, which is more than they blew in their first 71 games of the season.

It's hit every member of the 'pen, from Hoffman to Jose Alvarado to Matt Strahm to Orion Kerkering to Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto, who have since been traded and upgraded to Estevez and Tanner Banks.

Strahm struck out the side and roared in celebration in the seventh, Alvarado stranded a runner in scoring position in the eighth and Estevez went 1-2-3 in the ninth, but he came out for a second inning in the 10th and lost the feel for his slider with two outs, walking in the winning run.

The Phillies are 65-45. They've lost six straight series, six straight games and 13 of 17.

They played great all-around baseball in the first half but the strongest unit was a pitching staff that included six All-Stars and could have had seven or eight. Aside from the bullpen's recent regression, the rotation hasn't been the same because of injuries. Rookie Tyler Phillips gave up eight runs in less than two innings on Friday, and Saturday was an opener-follower arrangement with Kerkering and left-hander Kolby Allard.

Allard pitched well, allowing just a run over four innings. The Phillies built a five-run lead with one in the first and four in the fifth on two-out, two-run singles from Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh.

There were deep breaths all over the dugout, but the lead didn't last and the frustration continues.

Bryce Harper reached base twice with a double and a walk but had another difficult night, stranding two runners in scoring position with one out in the first inning, the bases loaded with one out in the fifth and striking out looking with the go-ahead run aboard in the ninth. Home plate umpire Ryan Wills cost Harper the ninth-inning at-bat, calling a pitch well above the zone a strike and also missing the 3-2 pitch, which was close but inside. Wills had a shaky strike zone all night, particularly in the final three innings.

J.T. Realmuto stranded seven, going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. He's hit .206 without an extra-base hit or RBI in nine games since returning from meniscus surgery.

The Phillies now look to salvage the series Sunday behind their ace, Zack Wheeler, to avoid a second straight sweep.