Phillies announce NLDS roster vs. Mets

The Phillies' NLDS roster, released Saturday morning, includes 14 position players and 12 pitchers.

The only spot up for grabs was the final one in the bullpen. It went to left-hander Kolby Allard, who made four starts and three relief appearances this season with a 5.00 ERA.

The other candidates were right-handers Max Lazar and Spencer Turnbull. It appeared the Phillies would go with a righty because of the Mets' overwhelming right-handedness. The Brewers left two of their lefty relievers, Hoby Milner and Bryan Hudson, off their roster in the last round because of it. Brandon Nimmo, Jesse Winker and switch-hitting Francisco Lindor were the only players on the Mets' wild-card roster who hit from the left side, so having the extra righty seemed like the logical choice in this matchup.

Lazar made 11 appearances with the Phils in August and September. He didn't allow a run over his first 6⅓ innings in the majors but gave up seven in his next 7⅓ and was optioned back to Triple A on September 14.

Turnbull has been out since June 26 with a lat strain, and while he made it to Lehigh Valley for a rehab appearance by the final day of the Triple A season (two runs in two innings) and pitched in Wednesday's intrasquad game, the Phillies haven't seen enough yet to activate him. Manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday that Turnbull touched 92 mph and was a bit erratic in the intrasquad game.

The Phillies' five-man bench in Game 1 against Mets right-hander Kodai Senga will likely be Edmundo Sosa, Weston Wilson, Kody Clemens, Garrett Stubbs and either Austin Hays or Johan Rojas with the other starting.

The Mets figure to start a lefty in at least two games if the series goes the distance and in those games, Sosa would likely play second base over Stott and Hays would be in left field for Marsh. Both Stott and Marsh, though, could enter as soon as that lefty starter is out of the game. The Mets had only one left-handed reliever on their wild-card roster in Danny Young. They do have three lefty starters — Sean Manaea, David Peterson, Jose Quintana — and their entire pitching staff other than Game 2 starter Luis Severino will be available in Game 1.

Here is the Phillies' 2024 NLDS roster:

Starting pitchers (4)

Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez

Right-handed relievers (4)

Jeff Hoffman, Carlos Estevez, Orion Kerkering, Jose Ruiz,

Left-handed relievers (4)

Matt Strahm, Jose Alvarado, Tanner Banks, Kolby Allard

Catchers (2)

J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs

Infielders (7)

Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, Edmundo Sosa, Kody Clemens, Weston Wilson

Outfielders (4)

Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas, Nick Castellanos, Austin Hays, Weston Wilson

Designated hitter (1)

Kyle Schwarber