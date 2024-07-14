Updates on Phillies' suddenly ailing rotation

Ranger Suarez was looking forward to pitching in the All-Star Game but his and the Phillies' goals are far loftier in 2024. He isn't 100% right at the moment and that, rather than recording a few outs in an exhibition game Tuesday, is the priority.

Suarez will not travel to Arlington, Texas for the All-Star Game, nor will Zack Wheeler. Suarez is dealing with back tightness and Wheeler has experienced back spasms. Neither pitcher was placed on the injured list and the Phillies aren't expecting them to miss time. Both Suarez and Wheeler are slated to start in the Phillies' second series out of the break in Minnesota.

Wheeler played catch in the outfield Sunday morning before the Phils' first-half finale against the Oakland A's. He and Suarez are both expected to throw during the four-day break.

"I'm not concerned," Suarez said Saturday evening. "I think that a couple days of rest will do. Come back for the second half of the season and be healthy for the second half and playoff run as well.

"Obviously as a pitcher, you dream of being in the All-Star Game and pitching there. I think that health is above everything right now and I think it's best for me to rest and be back healthy and help the team."

Suarez felt pinching in his back during Friday's start. The velocity of his sinker was a career-low 90.0 mph and he had two laborious innings. Command has been an issue four starts in a row as Suarez' ERA has risen from 1.75 to 2.76. He needs the break. He's pitched 52 more innings than through this date a year ago.

Aaron Nola will start the Phillies' first game of the second half Friday in Pittsburgh. Cristopher Sanchez and Tyler Phillips will start Saturday and Sunday but the order is TBD. It depends on how much Sanchez, one of the Phillies' MLB record-tying eight All-Star selections, pitches in the All-Star Game.

Wheeler, Suarez and Nola would then line up for the Minnesota series.

Taijuan Walker (blister) is also nearing the next phase of his rehab. He threw a bullpen session Saturday that "looked great" according to Thomson. Walker is scheduled to throw another bullpen Wednesday in Arizona, where he lives.

"Then we'll start moving on, I'm sure," Thomson said.

Walker will require multiple starts on a rehab assignment before returning to the Phillies' rotation but he'll be useful when ready. They plan to go to a six-man rotation at periods in August and September and Walker factors into that.

"Concern, I don't know, I'm always concerned because, to me, pitching wins," Thomson said about the state of the Phillies' rotation.

"But I think there are ways — we've got a couple long stretches like the West Coast trip, then we get into September and there's a 13-day stretch there — where we can go to a sixth starter if we need to, and we probably will."