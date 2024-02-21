One of Phillies' offseason pitching additions gets nod in spring opener

The first couple innings of the Phillies’ spring will be pitched by left-hander Kolby Allard, manager Rob Thomson told reporters Wednesday.

Allard is one of several arms the Phillies added over the offseason for starting pitching depth and he’s fighting for one of the final two spots in the bullpen as a long man. He could also find himself opening the season at Triple A so the Phillies can start him regularly and keep him stretched out for when one of their five starters misses time.

Thomson said Allard is set to pitch two innings Saturday in the Grapefruit League opener in Dunedin against the Blue Jays. Aaron Nola will start Sunday in the Phillies’ spring home opener against the Yankees at BayCare Ballpark. He is also expected to go two innings.

Allard, 26, was non-tendered by the Braves in November. He has a 5.90 ERA in 38 major-league starts, the majority of which came with the 2021 Rangers.

Thomson likes the location he’s seen from the Phillies’ pitching staff so far in camp and stressed that he’s paying no intention to radar gun readings this early.

“I haven’t heard any velocities, I don’t want to hear it,” he said. “I just want to see guys throw strikes, throw secondary pitches and throw them for strikes.”

Nola faced hitters in a live session Wednesday. He wasn’t too pleased with his command but was glad to be back in that setting.

“I felt pretty good,” he said. “Not too consistent in the strike zone but the stuff felt pretty good. Just good to get back on the mound and face hitters while they’re swinging. Good to get the feet wet again and get used to the pitch clock again. Get the body prepared for the season.

“It’s going to be fun to get back out here at BayCare in front of our fans.”

Marsh update

Brandon Marsh underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee on February 9 and continues to rehab.

“Yeah, he’s doing well,” Thomson said. “He’s going to start tracking (pitches) off the machine and then we’ll get him to track live pitching, get him to bunt a little bit and keep moving.”

The Phillies expect Marsh to be ready on Opening Day. He’s their projected starter in either left field or center field, depending on how the spring plays out for Johan Rojas.