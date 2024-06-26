NBA draft updates: Tracking all picks and trades in Round 1

A French prospect has gone first overall in the NBA draft for the second straight year.

The Atlanta Hawks selected French wing Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Atlanta's plans for the top pick had remained a mystery up until draft night, with French big man Alex Sarr and UConn center Donovan Clingan among the other top contenders. But the Hawks ultimately went with Risacher, who logged 65 total appearances with French club JL Bourg-en-Bresse in 2023-24.

The Washington Wizards then used the No. 2 selection on Sarr, who played in Australia's National Basketball League last season, before the Houston Rockets took Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard third overall.

After UConn guard Stephon Castle went fourth to the San Antonio Spurs and G League Ignite guard Ron Holland II went fifth to the Detroit Pistons, another French prospect came off the board as the Charlotte Hornets grabbed forward Tidjane Salaün at No. 6.

So, where will other top prospects in the class land? Will the Los Angeles Lakers pair Bronny James with LeBron James? While it looks like Kevin Durant is staying put, could other big names like Trae Young and Brandon Ingram get moved during the draft?

Stay tuned here for the latest updates from Round 1 as picks and trades are made:

What is the updated NBA draft order?

Here's a look at the first-round draft order, which will be updated as picks are made:

1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher, F, France

2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr, C, France

3. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn): Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky

4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle, G, UConn

5. Detroit Pistons: Ron Holland II, G, G League Ignite

6. Charlotte Hornets: Tidjane Salaün, F, France

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan, C, UConn

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Toronto via San Antonio): Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky

9. Memphis Grizzlies: Zach Edey, C, Purdue

10. Utah Jazz: Cody Williams, F, Colorado

11. Chicago Bulls: Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Houston): Nikola Topic, G, Serbia

13. Sacramento Kings: Devin Carter, G, Providence

14. Washington Wizards (from Golden State via Boston, Memphis and Portland): Bub Carrington, G, Pitt

15. Miami Heat: Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain, G, Duke

17. Los Angeles Lakers: Dalton Knecht, F, Tennessee

18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado

19. Toronto Raptors (from Indiana): Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor

20. Cleveland Cavaliers

21. New Orleans Pelicans (from Milwaukee)

22. Phoenix Suns

23. Milwaukee Bucks (from New Orleans)

24. New York Knicks (from Dallas)

25. New York Knicks

26. Washington Wizards (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves

28. Denver Nuggets

29. Utah Jazz (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana)

30. Boston Celtics

From flashy suits to statement pieces, here's a breakdown of the best looks from the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft with fashion consultants from “It’s Goode Clothing.”

What trades have happened during the NBA draft?

The first trade of the night came roughly an hour before the draft began. The Wizards dealt forward Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for guard Malcolm Brogdon, the 14th overall pick, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Washington will receive the second-most favorable of Portland's 2029 first-rounders. The Wizards then used the No. 14 pick on Pitt guard Bub Carrington.

On the heels of a Western Conference Finals appearance, the Minnesota Timberwolves made a big splash in Round 1. Minnesota traded up to the San Antonio Spurs' No. 8 pick to select Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, according to multiple reports. San Antonio acquired an unprotected 2031 first-rounder and a top-one protected pick swap in 2030 from Minnesota.

How many rounds are in the NBA draft?

The NBA draft features two rounds. The first round will be held on Wednesday followed by the second round on Thursday.

How many picks are in the NBA draft?

There are typically 60 picks -- 30 first-rounders, 30 second-rounders -- in the NBA draft, but there will be 58 selections this year. That's because the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns were each docked a second-round pick over tampering violations.

How many minutes are between picks in the NBA draft?

There are five minutes between selections in the first round and four minutes between picks in Round 2.

Where can I watch the NBA draft?

The first round of the NBA draft will air on ABC and ESPN. The second round will be shown on ESPN.

All of the draft action will be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

