Embiid finds his footing with Team USA in exhibition win vs. Australia 

In Joel Embiid’s Team USA exhibition debut, almost nothing went his way.

Monday’s contest vs. Australia was significantly better.

After fouling out in a mere 12 minutes during the Americans’ summer-opening victory over Canada, Embiid posted 10 points, five rebounds and two steals in a 98-92 exhibition win against Australia at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Embiid wasn’t always sharp or in sync with his new teammates, but he looked more comfortable overall with the international game (and committed just one foul this time).

He saw double teams on every post touch in the first quarter. Embiid mostly made simple, sound decisions out of those situations, though he did commit three turnovers in the game and had a few sloppy plays.

Just about everyone besides Embiid on Team USA started hot Monday. Anthony Edwards was the brightest star early, posting 11 entertaining first-quarter points on 4-for-4 shooting.

Embiid, meanwhile, began 0 for 3 from the floor. One of those misses would’ve counted as two points in the NBA; he had a layup knocked off the cylinder just before it dropped.

The Sixers’ seven-time All-Star big man converted his first field goal late in the second quarter with a trailing, top-of-the-key three-pointer.

He later powered his way to the hoop against the scrambling Australian defense and scored a twisting and-one layup. Embiid also had several nice moments during his second stint as an imposing rim protector and drop coverage defender.

Embiid notched another and-one bucket late in the third quarter off of a dish from Jayson Tatum.

Embiid watched the entire fourth quarter from the bench as head coach Steve Kerr tinkered with various lineups. Team USA was subpar across the board for much of the final period. The Americans’ turnover problems and leaky defense helped the Boomers cut their deficit as low as four points in the closing seconds, but Australia couldn’t pull off a dramatic comeback.

Team USA’s third of five exhibition games is scheduled for Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET vs. Serbia in Abu Dhabi.

The Americans will play South Sudan on Saturday and face Germany next Monday before heading off to the Paris Olympics.