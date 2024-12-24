Sixers take another injury hit with KJ Martin (left foot) sidelined 

The Sixers have taken yet another injury hit.

KJ Martin underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning that revealed a stress reaction in his left foot, a team official said. The 23-year-old forward is out and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

Martin exited the Sixers’ win over the Spurs on Monday night with an injury the team called “left foot soreness” at the time.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

He’s started the past four games and been a key piece of the Sixers’ rotation for the last 13. During that stretch, the ultra-athletic Martin has averaged 8.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while playing his part in a much-improved Sixers defense. He’s also been a tad more willing to take open three-pointers and generally provided efficient, sensible, physical play. Over the last month, Martin has shot 61.4 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from three-point range and 86.7 percent at the foul line.

Martin’s said that he feels he fits “perfectly” next to Sixers stars Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Joel Embiid.

“I play off other guys, so it’s easy for me to play off three guys that obviously, all the attention’s going to be on them,” he said on Dec. 11. “I just try to get them open, or try to stay in the dunker (spot) or the corners and get out of their way, kind of let them operate. Whenever I have open shots, take them. If not, cut to the basket or finish at the rim.”

Caleb Martin, Guerschon Yabusele and Ricky Council IV are among the players who may take on aspects of Martin’s role.

Yabusele was needed at center in Monday’s second half with Joel Embiid ejected and Andre Drummond (left big toe contusion) out, but he’s a natural power forward. Caleb Martin had a nice night in his second game since returning from a right shoulder injury, chipping in 12 points and grabbing four offensive rebounds.