Klay Thompson plans to have discussions with Sixers, several other teams, report says

To no one’s surprise, the Sixers are reportedly in the conversation for another potential big-name pickup.

Minutes after the official start of NBA free agency negotiations Sunday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Klay Thompson “plans to have discussions with the Mavericks, Lakers, Clippers and 76ers.”

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Thompson “is departing the Warriors and the sides will begin to work through sign-and-trade options.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Along with Thompson, the Sixers also have well-known interest in another 34-year-old wing in Paul George. According to Charania, George plans to speak with the Clippers, Sixers and Magic late Sunday night.

Everything is fluid in the early stages of free agency, so most analysis related to fit and team-building is contingent on how other dominoes fall. Still, it’s safe to say the Sixers are a team who’d appreciate Thompson’s outside shooting ability next to stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion is a career 41.3 percent shooter from three-point range. He shot 38.7 percent last season on 9.0 attempts per game.

“We really value shooting given the rest of the roster — especially Joel,” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said on draft night after picking Duke’s Jared McCain at No. 16 overall. “We just think Joel’s unguardable when he has shooting around him.”