NBA mock draft roundup: The latest projections for Sixers with 16th pick

There’s now a little over two weeks until Night 1 of this year’s two-day NBA draft.

What do the latest mock drafts say about who the Sixers might take with the 16th pick? Here’s our second 2024 roundup:

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

Isaiah Collier, USC

Wasserman: “Listed as 6'5" by USC, Isaiah Collier measured 6'2.5" (socks) with a near 6'5" wingspan at the NBA combine. He also didn't shoot that well during drills, and teams will be looking closely into his almost set jump shot during workouts.



“Still, the draw to Collier is his shiftiness for creativity, physicality attacking and finishing and live-dribble passing skill. Teams that think his jump shot and decision-making should improve will see more upside than those worried about his low-volume three-point numbers and turnovers.



“But even teams that have those concerns may be interested in Collier's ability to break down defenses, make plays off the bounce and put pressure on the rim.”

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic

Isaiah Collier, USC

Vecenie: “Many around the league believe the 76ers could move their first-round pick to get immediate help. … If the 76ers keep the pick, Collier offers some upside. He started the season on fire and looked like a candidate to be the No. 1 pick, but he tailed off as USC’s season fell apart due to struggling with turnovers and defense. He also hurt his hand and missed time. Once he returned, he took the Pac-12 by storm, averaging 18.7 points and 4.3 assists over his final seven games while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from 3. ... Collier is an impressive downhill threat who lives in the paint and has the wherewithal to hit kickout passes and dump-offs.

“However, Collier did not test or measure well at the combine, and evaluators wonder how well his finishing and power-based game will translate to the NBA given that factor.”

The 19-year-old Collier’s blend of strength and craftiness is intriguing. His free throw shooting was decidedly subpar for a lead guard at 67.3 percent, which is perhaps one reason you now see more and more mock drafts projecting him to slide past the lottery.

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, ESPN

Jared McCain, Duke

Woo: “McCain has been receiving interest as high as the late lottery, with teams drawn to his shooting ability, intangibles and work ethic. … Depending on who falls, Philadelphia is in position to draft the best available prospect at No. 16 but should be angling to grab a cost-controlled role player to contribute during this window as Joel Embiid enters his 30s and rising star Tyrese Maxey is ticketed for a big contract. The level of spacing and versatility McCain provides on offense should be attractive to the Sixers. Expect this pick to surface in trade conversations, as has been team president Daryl Morey's M.O. for quite some time.”

Krysten Peek, Yahoo Sports

Jared McCain, Duke

Peek: “McCain was one of the best shooters at the combine and will undoubtedly interview well with teams. Because of his combination of high IQ and consistent shooting, McCain will be a hard guard to pass in the mid-first round.”

McCain went 41.4 percent from three-point range and 88.5 percent at the foul line in his freshman season. Whether or not he blossoms into a big-time scoring combo guard in the NBA, his shot is exceedingly pure.

Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer

Bub Carrington, Pittsburgh

O’Connor: “Carrington’s pull-up shooting ability and pick-and-roll playmaking skill could make him an immediate contributor for the Sixers.”

Carrington didn’t finish well or get to the rim much in his one year at Pitt, but he’s a naturally shifty, low-turnover shot creator who will still be 18 years old on draft night.

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports

Tristan da Silva, Colorado

Parrish: “For a Sixers franchise in win-now mode, adding a 23 year-old like da Silva who can guard his position and reliably make 3-pointers should be preferable to selecting a teenager who needs time to develop. The 6-8 forward will be a plug-and-play addition for basically anybody on Day 1.”

As a senior, da Silva averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals. He’s improved his outside shooting and hit 39.5 percent of his long-range jumpers last season on 4.8 attempts per game.