Sixers schedule 2024-25: Key dates and matchups

The Sixers’ complete 2024-25 schedule (just about) dropped Thursday.

As was the case last year, NBA Cup results will determine the specifics of two December regular-season games for each team. The Sixers are in East Group A of this year’s NBA Cup with the Knicks, Nets, Magic and Hornets.

Paul George’s Sixers debut should come on Oct. 23 when the team kicks off its season by hosting the Bucks. The Sixers will make an early-season West Coast trip and play George’s former team in a Nov. 6 meeting with the Clippers.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On Christmas, the Sixers will face the defending champion Celtics.

Here’s the team’s entire 2024-25 schedule:

Besides the Celtics and Nuggets, who will play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi, NBA teams are set to hold their media days on Sept. 30.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse will then get to work with returning All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey and plenty of new pieces, including George, Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Reggie Jackson, and rookies Jared McCain and Adem Bona.

Below are known games on the Sixers’ preseason schedule: