New Sixers guard Reggie Jackson is right back to work with old friends 

Reggie Jackson’s media availability ran a little behind schedule Tuesday.

The newly signed Sixers guard eventually emerged from the team’s practice gym and walked into the lobby, ready to field questions. He wasn’t alone.

Andre Drummond was by Jackson’s side. And, after working out with his old friend, Drummond stuck around to listen.

First up for Jackson: What led him to choose the Sixers?

“That guy,” he said with a smile, pointing at Drummond. “Being around familiar faces, getting to come back. It’s definitely great to play with Andre again and (Paul George). … The deck looks pretty full, so that was a big part of my choice — and just an opportunity to try to do something special.”

Jackson and Drummond were Pistons teammates from February of 2015 through February of 2020.

“That’s my brother, so it makes it easy,” Jackson said. “We’ve stayed in touch ever since our Detroit days. He knows my highs and lows. Same here. My family is connected, so I was excited to play with Andre again, and hopefully the connection looks well on the court.

“I’m sure we’ve got something in the tank. He’s a lot younger than me, so he’s still got a lot in the tank. But just try to come in and do everything I can to help the team.”

The 34-year-old Jackson had 82 games in the tank last season for the Nuggets and averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds.

On a team with Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry at point guard, he knows his minutes may very well be infrequent or uneven. Much like Cameron Payne last year, he’ll aim to roll with anything.

“I think the role and job is to do everything you can to win,” Jackson said, “so whether it’s be a great locker room guy, try to pass on your knowledge, staying ready at all times to play, whatever position it is. I know we’ve got some great point guards. Tyrese, congrats to him on his contract extension. He’s definitely deserving of it — All-Star player. K-Low, Hall of Famer with everything he’s done.

“I definitely look forward to talking to them, bouncing ideas off each other, trying to see how I can help and talking to the whole coaching staff. … My mindset is just to come in and do whatever it takes — playing, cheering on, just trying to be a great teammate and enjoying the process. That’s the fun part about getting older in this game, is you start enjoying the process more. … Just try to help us be a great team and just try to do everything I can to find ways to win.”

Jackson can speak from experience about great teams. While he wasn’t part of Denver’s 2023 playoff rotation, he has a championship ring and understands those grueling, deep-playoff steps the Sixers believe they can make.

“Continuity, work, preparation, sticking to your principles,” he said. “And honestly, just wanting it. … Once you wake up on the right side of the bed, you can live with the results. So as long as we go through the right process, I think we give ourselves a great chance to do something special.”

In addition to Drummond, Jackson’s back together with former Clippers teammate Paul George.

Though Drummond got all the credit Tuesday (and was actually in the room), George's presence on the Sixers clearly didn't hurt the team's case.

“I think they’re going to get a very confident worker,” Jackson said of George. “One of the most confident players in the league. I think we all know he’s probably the smoothest player in the league. Entertaining at all times. Nothing he can’t do. Three-level scorer, high-level defender.

“So you’re getting a superstar. (He’s) a guy who’s still hungry, a guy who still has a lot left in the tank, and a tremendous player. I can’t wait to see what he does in a Sixers jersey.”