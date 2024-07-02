National Sportscaster of the Year Kevin Harlan bullish on Sixers' signing of Paul George on Takeoff Podcast

Legendary NFL and NBA play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan joins Takeoff with John Clark to discuss the Sixers signing Paul George, his call of the Philly Special during Super Bowl LII, and being honored as the National Sportscaster of the year by the National Sports Media Association.

