‘You treated me like your own': Niang posts goodbye message to Sixers fans

Georges Niang grew up in Massachusetts and counted Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Antoine Walker among his favorite players as a kid.

He still felt at home in Philadelphia.

Niang posted a farewell message to Sixers fans Sunday night on Instagram, saying he’ll “never forget the love.” The stretch four will reportedly sign a three-year, $26 million deal with the Cavs.

“I think Boston and Philly are pretty similar with the characteristics of the cities — blue-collar, hard-nosed people,” Niang said before the Sixers’ second-round playoff series last season against the Celtics. “So I feel like I understand Philadelphia.

“Obviously, living here … you grow to love who you work for, the people that you’re around, the community that you’re a part of. So it’s been unique, but I’m definitely happy with where I’m at right now, for sure.”

After leaving the Jazz and joining the Sixers in the summer of 2021, Niang assumed a more signifiant role. He made 310 three-pointers over the past two seasons and shot 40.2 percent from long distance.

Niang’s teammates also appreciated his lively, good-humored presence.

“He’s somebody that just brings a great, positive energy to every day,” Tobias Harris said on April 27. “Professional, but he’s the life of the group. He’s picking guys up, always talking, talking junk — whatever it may be.”

For Joel Embiid’s birthday in March of 2022, Niang surprised him by ordering custom shirts for the Sixers with a throwback photo of the All-Star big man.

check out our new shootaround shirts. 😉



HBD JO! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/lQn9ZTaId2 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 16, 2022

Niang was self-deprecating through and through, especially in recalling his past. During a November 2021 interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia, he recalled learning in high school how to use his “deceptively slow speed” to his advantage. On another occasion, Niang recounted that he realized he was better suited for basketball than hockey when one of his youth coaches told him he “skated like I had a pine cone up my rear end.”

In general, he made quite a few quips over the last two years.

Georges Niang on the MVP chants he received: “Joel told me to never let that happen again.” — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) November 2, 2021

Georges Niang today on his Iowa State connection in the NFC title game:



“Brock Purdy’s a good friend of mine. … I hope Brock does well, but obviously I like living and breathing, so I want the Eagles to win.” — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) January 27, 2023

We assume Niang will receive a warm reception when the Cavs visit Philadelphia next season. And when he knocks down a three, he’ll likely talk trash and soak in the boos.