After winning a historic bronze medal in the women’s rugby sevens during the 2024 Summer Olympics in France, Ariana Ramsey returned to her native Pennsylvania where she received a homecoming to remember.

Ramsey, 24, arrived at Philadelphia International Airport around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14. She was greeted by a crowd of family and friends who welcomed her with hugs, signs and "USA" chants.

“I have not seen my family in so long," Ramsey said. "It’s been like, a month. So it’s really exciting to have everybody here in one place. All of my family members. The news. It’s just amazing. And I got the bronze medal. So, I came home with the hardware this time.”

Ramsey traveled to her hometown of Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, around 4 p.m. where a parade was held in her honor.

Ramsey and her U.S. teammates secured their first ever Olympic rugby sevens medal with a 14-12 victory over Australia in the bronze medal match on July 30 after losing to New Zealand earlier that day.

Along with her historic win, Ramsey also gained attention on social media after she documented all the free health care services that were available during her time at the Olympics.

In a series of TikTok videos, Ramsey shared her preventative care journey, including getting a Pap smear, eye exam, a new pair of glasses and a dental appointment with X-rays — all for free, courtesy of the Olympic Village.